abrdn plc Sells 384,899 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384,899 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

