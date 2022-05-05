abrdn plc Sells 47,881 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,881 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VNET Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,947 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

