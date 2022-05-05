abrdn plc Sells 899 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

abrdn plc lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in H&R Block by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

