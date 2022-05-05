abrdn plc Takes $318,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.54 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

