abrdn plc Trims Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 133.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

