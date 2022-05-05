Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,829 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

