Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,790 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.