Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Alaska Air Group worth $50,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

