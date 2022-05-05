American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 481.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Livent worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,427.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

