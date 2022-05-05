American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.