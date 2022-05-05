Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.85.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

