Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 84,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

