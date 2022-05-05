Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,952 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Apple worth $1,499,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 84,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

