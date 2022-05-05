Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

