Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,051 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,743,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 105,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.