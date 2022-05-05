Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $12,743,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 105,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.85.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.