Beck Bode LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

