Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 75.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Black Knight by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Black Knight by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

