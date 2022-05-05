British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

