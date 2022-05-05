Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $55,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:BAM opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

