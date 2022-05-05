Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

