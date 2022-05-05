Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 192.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NYSE OC opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

