Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.