Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.36 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

