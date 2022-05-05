Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.67% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $55,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.