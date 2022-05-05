Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.07.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

