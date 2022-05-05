Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Coherent worth $52,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $273.71 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

