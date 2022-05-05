Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.38). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

