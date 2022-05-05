Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

