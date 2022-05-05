Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.