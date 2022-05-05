Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 277,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after buying an additional 301,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after buying an additional 390,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

