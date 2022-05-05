Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,375,000 after acquiring an additional 979,361 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,993,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after buying an additional 697,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,626,000 after buying an additional 696,086 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 366,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 143,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.