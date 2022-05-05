Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31.

