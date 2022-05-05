Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,869,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.