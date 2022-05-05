CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of CVB Financial worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.38.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

