David Peterschmidt Purchases 68,100 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $501.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

