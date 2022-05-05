Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

