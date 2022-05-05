Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.46% of Dorman Products worth $52,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

