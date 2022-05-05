DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,221 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,239,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,499,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,952 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 82,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.