DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $3,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.