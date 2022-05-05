Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $24.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

