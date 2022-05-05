Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

