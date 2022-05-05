Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atlas worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 998,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 419,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248,941 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ATCO. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

