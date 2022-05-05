Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $14,838.75.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $17,036.25.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

