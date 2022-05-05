Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.66% of Financial Institutions worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FISI opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

