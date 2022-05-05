Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

