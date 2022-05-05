Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fluor worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 142,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

