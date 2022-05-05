Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $14.42 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $8,502,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

