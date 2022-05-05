Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

