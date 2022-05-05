GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of GMS worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GMS by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

